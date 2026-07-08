Animal Owners Can Reduce Risk of Contracting Zoonotic Diseases with Good Hygiene Practices

Animal owners maintaining good hygiene practices are helping to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading zoonotic diseases.

Moving from animals to humans and caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi, zoonotic diseases are responsible for 60 per cent of known infectious diseases that affect humans.

Director of Policy Programmes, Veterinary Public Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Sydonnie Thompson Gyles, said many zoonotic diseases are preventable.

“We can all help reduce the risk of zoonotic diseases by practising good hygiene when we handle animals, right before and after handling animals. Keeping pets healthy by making sure that there are regular veterinary care, visits, and vaccination. Handling and preparing food safely, including consuming meat that is properly cooked and also dairy products that are properly pasteurised,” she said.

Zoonotic diseases include avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, COVID-19, Ebola and rabies.

Dr. Gyles, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said being responsible pet owners and incorporating good livestock management practices is also critical to preventing the spread of illnesses.

“We can also help reduce the risk by using appropriate protective measures when we work with livestock or poultry, and we refer to these as biosecurity measures, avoiding unnecessary contact with sick or wild animals and reporting unusual illness or unexplained animal deaths to the relevant authorities, primarily the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining,” she said.

World Zoonoses Day was observed on July 6, 2026, aiming to raise awareness about diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans and also highlighting the importance of working together to prevent them.

Dr. Gyles emphasised that working collectively to protect animal health, human health, and the shared environment, “we build a healthier, safer, and more resilient Jamaica”.

“This year’s observance highlights the importance of the One Health approach, emphasising that protecting human, animal, and environmental health requires us to work together. Many zoonotic diseases are preventable through strong surveillance systems, early detection, effective animal health programmes, food-safety measures, and of course, informed public health practices. Here in Jamaica, we continue to monitor and manage diseases that affect both animals and people,” she said.