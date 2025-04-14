Ancient Story of Israel Offers Blueprint for National Resurrection – PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the biblical story of the Hebrew prophet, Ezekiel’s vision of the Valley of Dry Bones offers “a blueprint for national resurrection.”

“God, in this scripture, shows us that he uses people – leaders, prophets, voices, the church – to call for restoration, reconstruction and revitalisation, and he will breathe life,” Dr. Holness stated.

“‘The nation has to say, sovereign Lord, you alone know how’,” he quoted Ezekiel, emphasising the need for humility and divine guidance in challenging times.

Dr. Holness was speaking during Sunday’s (April 13) Deliverance Evangelistic Association Inc. 49th Camp Meeting.

The meeting was held at Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre on Waltham Park Road in Kingston, under the theme: ‘Come Alive in 2025’.

Dr. Holness highlighted the importance of spiritual revitalisation in national development, stating that while the Government can implement programmes and policies, true transformation comes from a strong spiritual foundation.

“As a Government, let us run the economy well so that we can generate the revenues to fix the pothole roads, to spend the money on national security, so we can address the gangs that are extorting the members of the community, so we can bring down the murder rate. Let us fix the economy so that it generates jobs. We are now only at 3.5 per cent unemployment, the lowest in the history of Jamaica.

“Yes, there are things that we can do to rattle those bones and cause the muscles and sinews and flesh to grow. But we must also recognise that the real quality of life comes when we surrender to the Lord and allow true morality and spirituality to come into our lives,” the Prime Minister underscored.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness urged Jamaicans not to be discouraged when they feel like they are in the valley of dry bones.

“Let us be in the valley. Let us do what we can. If your objective is to get fit, yes, go to the gym. If it is to save for that house, give up the gambling or the fancy clothes,” he said.

Dr. Holness prayed for the spirit of God to breathe afresh on every dry place and for Jamaica to come alive economically, socially and spiritually in 2025.

“May the Deliverance Evangelistic Association continue to be the prophetic voice, the Ezekiel of the nation,” he said.