Anchovy Police Station Officially Opened

The Anchovy community in St. James is now home to a modern and upgraded police station, following the official opening of the $200 million facility by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Tuesday (August 5).

The project was executed under the Ministry of National Security’s Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC) initiative with funding provided by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Spanning over 5,000 square feet, the new facility incorporates upgraded administrative offices, holding cells designed to meet human rights standards, and comfortable living quarters for officers.

Additional amenities include a fully equipped kitchen and laundry area to support daily operations. Plans are also underway to integrate solar energy and rainwater harvesting systems to enhance sustainability of the station.

In his address, Dr. Chang said the Anchovy Police station is the tenth new station that he has opened, noting that another station is to be opened in Little London, Westmoreland.

He also informed of ongoing work on two special divisional headquarters in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland and Spanish Town, St. Catherine, that are expected to be completed over the next 12 months.

“Those two new special stations symbolize more dramatically the change in the thinking of the country’s leaders, how we treat the police [and] also, the kind of police force that the country will have and need to have, to ensure we can deal with criminals,” Dr. Chang stated.

He noted that six more stations, including those in Amity and Granville in St. James, Bull Bay in St. Andrew, and Mocho in Clarendon are also in the pipeline.

In the meantime, Dr. Chang indicated that the Government is committed to equipping the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with modern facilities, better service conditions, and advanced technology to combat crime and violence.

He said that Jamaica has already seen a 41 per cent reduction in homicides and reaffirmed the Administration’s resolve to further decrease violent crime.

“We are prepared for it. We are providing a foundation to build a peaceful, prosperous and functionally healthy society,” he stated.

For his part, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Richard Stewart, called on residents to take ownership of the new station, while encouraging the residents to be vigilant and cooperative in maintaining law and order in the community.

He further stated that the police remain focused on strengthening public trust, as part of a broader policing strategy.

“Looking ahead, we (police) will continue with the focus on our people, quality and technology, as we solidify the public trust and modernise our policing approach,” Mr. Stewart stated.

Assistant General Manager of Construction and Development at the NHT, Alex Bernard, commended the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of National Security, the JCF, and the construction teams in delivering the project on time and within budget.

He noted that modern, purpose-built police facilities have been completed in eight communities, including Stony Hill, with additional stations currently in various stages of planning and construction.

“To the officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who will serve here, we salute your courage and thank you for your service. We hope this facility empowers you to continue your mission with even greater strength and that it also serves as a place of support and reprieve amongst the demands of your duties,” Mr. Bernard said.

“To the residents of Anchovy, this station is for you. Together, let us continue to work together to build a safer, more resilient Anchovy for generations to come,” he added.