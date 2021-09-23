Ananda Alert: St. Catherine Teen Sisters Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Marshae Warren otherwise called ‘Shae’, and 15-year-old Moreeci-ann Warren otherwise called ‘Momo’, both of Sweet Sop Lane, Old Harbour in St. Catherine on Wednesday, September 15.

Marshae is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall, while Moreeci-ann is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Marshae and Moreeci-ann were last seen at home and have not been heard from since. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marshae and Moreeci-ann Warren is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 983-2255, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.