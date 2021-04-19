Ananda Alert For Missing Teen, Kaylie Smith

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kaylie Smith, otherwise called ‘Pinky’, of Pleasant View Drive, Bull Bay in St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, April 16.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that Kaylie was last seen at home about 6:40 a.m., wearing a red dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaylie Smith is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876- 967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.