Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teens, Angel Oates and Anique Oates

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Angel Oates and 15- year-old Anique Oates, both of Dela Vege City, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who have been missing since Monday, December 14.

Both Angel and Anique are of brown complexion and slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports form the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Angel and Anique were last seen at home wearing a red jersey, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angel Oates and Anique Oates is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Dec.15a.20 – Angel Oats et al