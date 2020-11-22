ANANDA ALERT ACTIVATED FOR MISSING TEEN

Story Highlights November 20, 2020 –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Abigail Green of James Mountain district, Sligoville, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, November 16.

Reports from the Sligoville Police are that about 6:45 p.m., Abigail was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Green is being asked to contact the Sligoville Police at 876-602-3099, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Abigail Green

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

