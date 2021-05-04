Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Zeniella Sanderson

An Ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Zeniella Sanderson of Angels Heights, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, May 01.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches).

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Zeniella was last seen about 3:50 p.m., Zeniella was last seen wearing a long black dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zeniella Sanderson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.