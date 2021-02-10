Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Yashena Binns

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Yashena Binns, otherwise called ‘Anna-kay’ of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Sunday, February 8.

She is of black complexion, medium build and about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall, with permed hair.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Yashena was last seen at home about 6:30 a.m., dressed in a striped black-and-white blouse and black distressed jeans with a pair of blue slippers.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yashena Binns is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop 311 or Police Emergency 119.