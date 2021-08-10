Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Xan Hepburn

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Xan Hepburn, of Love Lane, Kingston CSO who has been missing since Saturday, August 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Fletcher’s Land Police are that about 9:30 a.m., Xan was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Xan Hepburn is asked to contact the Fletcher’s Land Police at 876-922-2541, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.