Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Vashtihanna Farquharson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Vashtihanna Farquharson of Tavern Avenue, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Tuesday, December 1.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Farquharson was last seen at school on Hanover Street, downtown Kingston about 11:00 a.m., wearing a pink and white blouse, jeans pants and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vashtihanna Farquharson is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.