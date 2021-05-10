Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Vanessa Stewart

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Vanessa Stewart otherwise called ‘Diandra’ of Old Harbour, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, May 08.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 158 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 8:00 p.m., Vanessa was last seen at home wearing white blouse and a jeans shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vanessa Stewart is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.