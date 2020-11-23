Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Trudian Coote

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Trudian Coote, otherwise called ‘Jody’, of Kintyre Road, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Thursday, November 19.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Coote was last seen at home about 9:45 a.m. When last seen she was wearing a yellow and black dress, and pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trudian Coote is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.