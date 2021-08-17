Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Trissania Tashell Boyd

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Trissania Tashell Boyd otherwise called ‘Triss’, student of Tyral Heights Spanish Town St. Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, August 09.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Trissania was last seen in her community about 8:30 a.m., wearing a blouse and shorts, colours not ascertained. She has a scar on her right foot below her knee. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trissania Boyd is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Trissania Boyd was made available at the time of this release.