Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tracey-Ann Bradford

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tracey-Ann Bradford of Waterford, Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, August 8.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Tracey-Ann was last seen in her community wearing a white blouse, blue jeans shorts and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tracey-Ann Bradford is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.