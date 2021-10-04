Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tobore Neish

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tobore Neish of old Braeton, Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, October 1.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 11:20 a.m., Tobore was last seen at a supermarket on Braeton Road, Portmore, St. Catherine wearing a black sleeveless blouse, blue tights and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tobore Neish is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.