Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tinaya Simms

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tinaya Simms, otherwise called ‘ Pais’, of Brivite road , St Catherine who has been missing since Friday June 11, 2021.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is approximately 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police Station are that about 10:00pm., Tinaya was last seen at home wearing a pink and white night gown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tinaya Simms of is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.