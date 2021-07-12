Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Timothy Miller

Sixteen-year-old Timothy Miller otherwise called ‘Spuggy’ of Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 11 has been missing since Wednesday, July 07.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Miller was last seen at home about 9:30 a.m., wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white pair of shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.