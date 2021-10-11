Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Timmera Cargill

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Timmera Cargill, otherwise called ‘Tims’, of King Street, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, October 08.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:20 a.m., Timmera was last seen at home wearing a sleeveless dress and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timmera Cargill is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station