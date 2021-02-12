Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Timara Jones

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Timara Jones of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Thursday, February 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports are that Timara was last seen at school about 1:45 p.m., wearing her school uniform – white blouse and blue tunic. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timara Jones is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Timara Jones was made available at the time of this publication.