Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tia Buckley

An Ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tia Buckley, student of Smithville, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, January 25.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Tia was last seen at home about 1:00 p.m., wearing a red and white blouse and a pair of black pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tia Buckley is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2714, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No Photograph of Tia Buckley was made available at the time of this publication.