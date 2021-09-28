Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Theresa Risden

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Theresa Risden of Beckford Kraal, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, September 13.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Theresa was last seen at home dressed in a burgundy blouse and a pair of pink shorts. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Theresa Risden is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.