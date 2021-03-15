Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Teyamoy Gooden

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Teyamoy Gooden, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 9.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports are that Teyamoy was last seen at home about 6:00 a.m. At the time, she was dressed in a pink blouse, short jeans and a pair of green slippers. All attempts to find her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Teyamoy Gooden is asked to contact the Bluefields Police at 876-955-8156, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.