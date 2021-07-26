Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Teana Morgan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Teana Morgan of Tryall Gardens, Hopewell in Hanover who has been missing since Thursday, July 22.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Teana was last seen at home wearing a black tights and had a floral bag. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Teana Morgan is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.