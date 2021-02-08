Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tashena Thomas

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tashena Thomas, otherwise called ‘Tish’, of Africa District in Lilliput, St. James who has been missing since Tuesday, January 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Tashena was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of green slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashena Thomas is asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest Police Station.