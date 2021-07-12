Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tashena Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tashena Thomas of Lilliput district in St. James who has been missing since Wednesday, June 09.

She is of dark complexion, slim build about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lilliput Police are that Tashena was last seen, at home about 1:00 p.m., dressed in a brown blouse, blue jeans pants, and a pair of brown slippers. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her prove futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashena Thomas is being asked to contact the Barrett Town police at 953-7899, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.