Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tasheka Taylor

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tasheka Taylor of Black Sea Drive in Kingston, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is approximately 162 centimetres ( 5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Taylor was last seen in the Seaview Gardens community. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tasheka Taylor is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tasheka Taylor was available at the time of this publication.