Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tasheika David

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tasheika David of Kirk Street, Port Maria in St. Mary who has been missing since Thursday, September 09.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Tasheika was last seen at home wearing a purple shirt, pink pants and a pair of pink-and-white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tasheika David is asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tasheika David was made available at the time of this publication.