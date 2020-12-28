Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tania Schole

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tania Schole of Paradise Street, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Saturday, December 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Tania was last seen at home wearing a white floral dress and a white Nike slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tania is being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.