    Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Tania Schole

    Ananda Alerts
    December 28, 2020
    Written by: Jamaica Constabulary Force

    An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tania Schole of Paradise Street, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Saturday, December 26.

    She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

    Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Tania was last seen at home wearing a white floral dress and a white Nike slippers. She has not been heard from since.

    Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tania is being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

     

