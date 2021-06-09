Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Talecia Graham

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Talecia Graham of Quarry Hill, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, June 04.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that Talecia was last seen at home about 8:55 p.m., wearing a black blouse and blue tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Talecia Graham is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.