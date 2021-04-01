Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Symphony Haynes

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Symphony Haynes, student of Greenwich Town, Kingston 13, who has been missing since Wednesday, March 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 134 centimetres (4 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Symphony was last seen at her home in Greenwich Town about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 30. She was attired in a white spaghetti strap top and pink slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since, by her family.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Symphony Haynes is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.