Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Suwaynie Dobson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Suwaynie Dobson of Strathbogie district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland who has been missing since Wednesday, September 22.

Reports are that Suwaynie was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black pants and a black pair of slippers. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Suwaynie Dobson is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-322-0943, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.