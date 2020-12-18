Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Stefan Campbell

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Stefan Campbell, of New Harbour Village, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 17.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 153 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Stefan was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stefan Campbell is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.