Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Simone Moses

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Simone Moses, a ward at the St. Andrew Parish Home for Girls located at Ellesmere Road, Kingston 10, who has been missing since Thursday, April 29.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres tall.

Reports are that Moses was last seen at the facility about 5:10 p.m. wearing a navy blue and white romper with a pink crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Simone Moses is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.