Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shinequa McLaren

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Shinequa McLaren, of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Monday, July 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 8:30 p.m., Shinequa was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, multi-coloured shorts and a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shinequa McLaren is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.