Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shermaine Williams

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shermaine Williams of Narine Lane, Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, May 20.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Bay Police are that about 12:40 p.m., Shermaine was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shermaine Williams is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Bay Police at 876-943-7799, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.