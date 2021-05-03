Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shenelle Heath

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shenelle Heath of Kensington, Alexandra in St. Ann who has been missing since Thursday, April 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports are that Shenelle was last seen at home about 9:00 a.m. All attempts to locate her have failed. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Shenelle Heath is asked to contact the Alexandria Police at 876-975-1016, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.