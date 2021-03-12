Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sheldeen Holt

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sheldeen Holt of Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, February 18.

She is of dark complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Sheldeen was last seen at home wearing a dark green dress. She has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sheldeen Holt is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at (876) 983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Sheldeen Holt was available at the time of this publication.