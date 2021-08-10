Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sharoe Cochrane

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Sharoe Cochrane of Union Estate in Central Village, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that Sharoe was discovered missing about 3:00 a.m. and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sharoe Cochrane is asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.