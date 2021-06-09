Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Sharie Green

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Sharie Green of Aberdeen district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Monday, June 07.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports are that Sharie was last seen at home about 6:00 p.m.; her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sharie Green is being asked to contact the Siloah Police at 876-630-1210, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sharie Green was made available at the time of this publication.