Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shantel Stephenson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shantel Stephenson, of Penwood Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday, February 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Shantel was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, black tights and a pair of orange slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantel Stephenson is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.