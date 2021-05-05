Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shantay Edwards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shantay Edwards of 3 West, Greater Portmore in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, May 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Shantay was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m., wearing a blue shirt and pink tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantay Edwards is asked to contact the Portmore Police at (876) 989-0623, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.