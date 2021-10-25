Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shantavia Nelson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shantavia Nelson of Coopers Hill, Red Hills in St Andrew who has been missing since Friday October 22.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:50 p.m., Shantavia was last seen at home wearing a long sleeve jacket with white and yellow stripes a skirt and a pair of slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantavia Nelson is asked to contact the Red Hills Police at 876- 945-8270, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.