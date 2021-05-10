Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shantae Cohban

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shantae Cohban of Cory Drive, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Friday, May 07.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Shantae was last seen at home wearing a dark blue t-shirt, brown shorts and a pair of sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantae Cohban is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.