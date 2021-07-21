Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shania Evans

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shania Evans, otherwise called ‘Diamond’, of Thomas Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, July 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Shania was last seen on March Pen Road in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shania Evans is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shania Evans was available at the time of this publication