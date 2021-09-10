Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shaneil McLean

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shaneil McLean of Simon Taylor Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Thursday, September 09.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Shaneil was last seen at home wearing a black-and-white long sleeve dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaneil McLean is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.