Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shamaya Blair

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shamaya Blair, of Crawl Top, Riversdale in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Sunday, February 7.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Riversdale Police are that Shamaya was last seen at home about 7:00 p.m., dressed in a blue dress and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamaya Blair is being asked to contact the Riversdale Police at 876-903-7539, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.