Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shamariah Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shamariah Richards otherwise called ‘Sham’, of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, April 13.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Shamariah was last seen at home wearing a pink and white blouse, pink shorts and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamariah Richards is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shamariah Richards was available at the time of the publication.