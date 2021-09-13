Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shakila Morgan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shakila Morgan otherwise called ‘Chica’, of Williams Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, September 10.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Shakila was last seen at the Spanish Town bus terminus in the parish wearing a pink shorts set and a pair of burgundy slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakila Morgan is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.