Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Shakera Smith

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shakera Smith otherwise called ‘Pam Pam’, of Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, April 08.

She is of dark complexion,slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Shakera was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, black shorts and black and white slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakera Smith is being asked to contact the Spanish Town at (876)-984-2305 Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.